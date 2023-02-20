Mets Morning News: Happy Campers

Meet the Mets

The bad news is that Starling Marte needed surgery on both sides of his groin in the offseason, but the good news is that he feels better and hopes for a more speedy 2023.

Mark Canha showed up to camp a day early and already knew the material to be covered.

Canha also took to Twitter to tweet his support towards White Sox minor leaguer Anderson Comas who came out as gay.

There is only one pitcher alive right now who can conceivably pass the 300 win plateau, and he’s pitching in Queens.

Kodai Senga’s ghost fork is so ghostly that it wasn’t even visible to Francisco Lindor.

Francisco Lindor wasn’t the only victim of the ghost fork on Sunday as Senga threw to his new teammates for the first time to tremendous results.

Around the National League East

After a down 2022, Nick Castellanos posted a hype video to mark the unofficial start of the new season.

Both deciding to test themselves early this spring, Jazz Chisholm Jr. faced off against Sandy Alcantara to a draw.

A little over a year removed from starting a World Series game and four months removed from finishing last season in AAA, Ian Anderson is ready for a clean slate.

Around Major League Baseball

On Instagram, White Sox minor leaguer Anderson Comas came out as a member of the LGBTQ + community to widespread support from players and teams alike.

As the Bally Sports empire crumbles and Steve Cohen spends his own money, Major League Baseball has created an Economic Reform Committee for what I can only assume are dubious reasons.

Getting in just under the wire to report to camp on time, Elvis Andrus signed with the White Sox on a one-year deal.

Anthony Rizzo feels good right now, but he can’t guarantee that’ll last forever. Such is baseball, such is life.

Blue Jays manager John Schneider performed the Heimlich maneuver on a woman at dinner and successfully dislodged the blockage.

Following a month-long break to honor the memory MLK or something dumb like that, Orioles CEO John Angelos finally spoke to the media.

Today is the first day of the Yankees shortstop battle between Isiah Kiner-Falefa and the prospects creeping behind him.

This Date in Mets History

Please wish a happy birthday to 2000s Mets legends Shane Spencer and Liván Hernández.

