Mets Morning News: “They laid down the rules, and I’m following them”

Meet the Mets

Not that he really had to, but Steve Cohen defended his offseason spending spree amid concerns from other owners.

Cohen does not believe the leagues new economic reform committee is targeting him.

Cohen remained noncommittal on whether he would support a salary cap in baseball and said he would like to get the payroll down to ‘something more reasonable’ after this offseason’s big spending spree.

Cohen has become the face of the franchise for Mets fans, writes David Lennon.

The owner says there are ‘incredible vibes’ around this current team.

Cohen is taking on an increased role in the team’s day-to-day goings-on.

Sandy Alderson is no longer team president, and it could be a full year.

Daniel Vogelbach has slimmed down by 20-25 pounds and is ready to do his part for the Mets this year.

The Mets announced their probable starters for the first week of spring training. Max Scherzer will make his spring debut on Sunday, February 26.

Tim Britton published his first This Week in Mets of the new season, which explores defining themes for the upcoming year.

Tim Healey shared some notes from Mets camp.

Around the National League East

After a shoulder injection, Kyle Wright of the Braves is ‘whole, healthy, and fresh’.

Atlanta came in with the top lineup in baseball according to CBS.

Alec Bohm revealed the untold story behind his World Series homer.

Scott Lauber explored three Phillies who will be impacted by three of the new MLB rules changes.

Kade Kistner asked if Philadelphia’s top prospect Andrew Painter should start the season in the minors.

Around Major League Baseball

David Roth wrote about the experience of worrying about Jacob deGrom like only he can.

Sports Illustrated outlined some reasons to believe in Jarred Kelenic this season.

Heading into 2023, Anthony Rendon is finally healthy after two surgeries.

Joel Sherman asked his Yankees teammates about what makes Aaron Judge special, and they talked about him being an All Star teammate.

Aaron Boone will look to get creative to get Giancarlo Stanton outfield time this year.

Christian Yelich has gone ‘off the grid’ to recharge for 2023.

Jason Kipnis announced his retirement.

Daniel Espino, the Guardians’ top prospect, has been shut down for eight weeks after suffering a shoulder tear.

This Date in Mets History

On this date in 1974, Tom Seaver signed a one-year, $172,000 contract, making him the highest-paid pitcher in major league history at the time.