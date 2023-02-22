Mets Morning News: Beltran arrives, Scherzer speaks about opt-out

Meet the Mets

Brandon Nimmo may be the fastest man on the team, but he doesn’t plan on becoming a base stealer for the Mets.

Max Scherzer spoke about his opt-out after the 2023 season with SNY, saying he negotiated it into the contract to make sure the Mets were committed to winning the World Series, a question that has since been answered.

Tim Britton looks at how the Mets payroll became the talk of baseball, and where it goes from here.

Darin Ruf hopes the first impression he gave Mets fans during 2022 doesn’t last this season.

Ruf also received an injection in his right wrist due to soreness while ramping up.

Former pitching coach Phil Regan filed a discrimination lawsuit against the Mets.

Steve Cohen is as committed to building a farm system with the Mets as he is in winning the World Series.

Carlos Beltran reported to spring training yesterday as an assistant to the GM and will speak to the media today at 10am.

After Aaron Judge last season, can Pete Alonso go on a home run tear of his own this season?

Alonso’s offseason routine included running two-miles everyday, which helped him lose 10 pounds.

Around the National League East

Tanner Rainey is slowly making his way back from Tommy John surgery.

The Braves had their first full team spring training workout on Tuesday.

Rob Thompson reminded his Phillies team to block out the outside noise.

Around Major League Baseball

Tyler Naquin signed with the Brewers on a minor league deal, as did Luke Voit.

Padres owner Peter Seidler said retaining Manny Machado will be a top priority for the team after the star third baseman announced his intentions to opt out of his current contract this upcoming offseason.

Aaron Judge is looking to tweak his two-strike approach this season, taking after NL MVP Paul Goldschmidt.

Meanwhile, Goldschmidt is is valuing leadership above all following his MVP campaign last year.

Yesterday at Amazin’ Avenue

Christian Romo previewed Omar Narváez’s role on the 2023 Mets.

This Date in Mets History

On this date in 1966, the Mets traded for Dick Stuart. It’s also J.J. Putz’s birthday.