Welcome back to A Pod of Their Own, a show by the women of Amazin’ Avenue where we talk all things Mets, social justice issues in baseball, and normalize female voices in the sports podcasting space.

This week, we begin by discussing notes from Mets camp and Billy Eppler’s first press conference. We also talk about Khalil Lee’s unfortunate presence at spring training, Keith Hernandez’s new SNY contract, Phil Regan’s lawsuit against the Mets for age discrimination. and more.

Next, we talk about how the combination of other owners’ discontent over Steve Cohen’s spending and the impending bankruptcy of Bally Sports precipitated the formation of an economic reform committee by the league.

It is the week of notable quotes from MLB owners named John—both good and bad quotes. We talk about that and the media continuing to give abusers and toxic men the spotlight for some reason.

Finally, we wrap things up with Walk-off Wins, where each of us talks about what’s making us happy this week, baseball-related or otherwise.

You can listen or subscribe to all of our wonderful Amazin’ Avenue Audio podcasts through Apple Podcasts, where we encourage you to leave a review if you enjoy the show. It really helps! And you can find us on the Stitcher app, Spotify, or listen wherever you get podcasts.

You can follow A Pod of Their Own on Twitter and Instagram (@apodoftheirown) and you can also follow our co-hosts on Twitter: Allison McCague (@PetitePhD), Maggie Wiggin (@maggie162), and Linda Surovich (@LindaSurovich). You can also email the show at aa.apodoftheirown@gmail.com.

Look for A Pod of Their Own in your feeds every Wednesday and don’t forget: there’s no crying in podcasting!