Mets Morning News: Special guests due to report to Mets camp, Beltrán talks about return

Meet the Mets

Carlos Beltrán talked to the press about his return to the organization and what he hopes to accomplish.

David Wright is just one of the guests who will be making an appearance at camp to serve as a special instructor.

Francisco Lindor hopes to build upon the Mets career he started so far wants to end on a successful note whenever the time comes.

Carlos Carrasco faced live batters and had a successful outing.

Mark Canha dealt with gastritis last season that effected his weight and eating habits, but he is in much better shape this spring.

Around the National League East

Can Vaughn Grissom keep up the early success he found in the big leagues with the Braves?

The Marlins shuffled their defensive alignment and are using spring to help players learn their new positions.

Phillies prospect Noah Song was able to report to camp after getting his service changed from active duty with the Navy.

The Nationals are hoping Victor Robles can take some steps forward this season.

Around Major League Baseball

Albert Pujols is back with the Angels to honor the contract he signed despite things not working out quite like the organization had hoped.

Some potential star rookies will make their debut this season but who will ultimately be crowned Rookie of the Year?

Astros starter Lance McCullers Jr. won’t be ready for the start of the season because of a strained muscle in his pitching arm.

While more attention was placed on the Astros cheating scandal, the Red Sox were found to have cheated too and Mookie Betts finally talked about it.

Teams are using spring training to adapt to the new shift rule and come up with strategies to get the most out of their defense.

Yesterday at Amazin’ Avenue

This Date in Mets History

Happy Birthday Bobby Bonilla!