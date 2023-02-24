Mets Morning News: Spring training updates galore

Meet the Mets

The Mets had an incredibly busy offseason, and Will Sammon writes about what that looked like for general manager Billy Eppler.

Joey Lucchesi is healthy and will be featuring a new mystery pitch in an intrasquad game today as he attempts to make the Mets’ Opening Day roster, a tall task given the fact the he has minor league options available and a lot of starting pitchers ahead of him. Lucchesi is willing to pitch out of the bullpen.

Playing golf—something for which Yoenis Céspedes was heavily criticized—has been a valuable rehab tool for Max Scherzer, according to the longtime ace himself.

Kodai Senga is getting to know Scherzer and Justin Verlander.

In an excellent brief video, Jerry Blevins spoke with Adam Ottavino about the grip and delivery of his back-door two-seam fastball and slider.

The Mets are happy with Starling Marte’s progress as he returns from core muscle surgery.

Mark Vientos is hoping to make the Mets’ Opening Day roster as he approaches this spring training under the tutelage of Eduardo Escobar.

SNY mic’d up Omar Narváez at spring training.

Brandon Nimmo sees the league’s larger bases as an opportunity to up his stolen base game.

To Buck Showalter, it’s a matter of when, not if, Francisco Álvarez will prove himself ready for the Mets’ major league roster.

Ronny Mauricio has a chance to open some eyes this year, writes David Lennon.

A potential Pete Alonso extension won’t be as easy for the Mets as the Jeff McNeil extension was, writes Jon Heyman.

The always-excellent Greg Prince wrote about his mind taking a trip to Port St. Lucie.

Joel Sherman writes that Brandon Nimmo reminds him of Brett Gardner.

The Mets had eight players on MLB Network’s list of the top 100 players in the game, tied for the most with the Astros.

Around the National League East

SNY’s Baseball Night in New York came up with the ultimate National League East lineup.

Nationals general manager Mike Rizzo has a plan, and he’s sticking to it.

Around Major League Baseball

While the Mets and Steve Cohen are getting a lot of attention with the league’s creation of an economic reform committee, Marc Normandin points out that the Padres might be the most annoying team to other owners, as they’re not behaving like a “small-market team” should.

There’s some video of former Mets outfielder Michael Conforto taking batting practice at Giants spring training.

Rays reliever Ryan Thompson tweeted a thread about his experience in an arbitration hearing with the team, which the team won.

Jon Heyman wonders whether or not Shohei Ohtani will be the first $600 million player in baseball history.

Speaking of Ohtani, the two-way star said he’s not the best player on Team Japan, though finding someone better isn’t easy.

Jacob deGrom threw his first bullpen session for the Rangers.

MLB.com took a look at five hitters poised to bounce back in 2023.

The league is planning to go heavy on the enforcement of rules about sticky substances.

The Orioles removed the The Sun sign from atop their scoreboard. It had been in place since the opening of their ballpark in 1992.

This Date in Mets History

Former Mets slugger Eddie Murray turns 67 today, and it’s the anniversary of the team’s signing of catcher Rod Barajas.