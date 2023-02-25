Meet the Mets

The Mets played some actual baseball yesterday in an intrasquad matchup.

One exciting thing that happened during the game was Joey Lucchesi’s much-anticipated return to the mound.

Anthony DiComo of MLB.com offered some initial observations from the early days of spring training camp.

Tim Britton of The Athletic took a look at some of the relievers looking to win the last couple of spots in the Mets’ bullpen.

Pete Alonso has developed into a complete all-around hitter, and he’s still looking to get even better.

Preparing to transition to the major leagues is causing Kodai Senga to reinvent himself as a pitcher.

Adam Ottavino has made a habit of sharing his pitching knowledge and expertise with other interested pitchers.

Mets prospect Dominic Hamel is pitching for Puerto Rico in this year’s World Baseball Classic to honor the heritage of his late mother.

Tommy Pham revealed the main reason he signed with the Mets this offseason: to try to win a championship.

Mets fans will see some new and exciting player introductions on the scoreboard this year.

Mets villain Freddie Freeman expressed admiration for the job Steve Cohen is doing as owner.

The Mets have made a late signing, adding infielder Jaylin Davis on a minor league deal and inviting him to big league camp.

Around the National League East

Ozzie Albies had surgery on his shoulder during the offseason, but the Braves expect him to be ready to go for opening day.

Atlanta has a few things they’re looking out for as spring training games get underway.

The Marlins will have a new radio play-by-play announcer in 2023.

Stephen Strasburg is a notable current absence in the Nationals’ spring training camp.

Around Major League Baseball

The pitch clock is here, and early returns suggest it will do its intended job of shortening games.

Players and managers offered their initial thoughts on the rule changes.

Warner Bros. Discovery is planning on quitting the regional sports network business, which stands to impact several major league teams whose games are broadcast on their networks.

The Astros are promising not to be complacent as they prepare to defend their title in 2023.

Joey Gallo is hoping for a fresh start with the Twins after a rough 2022 season.

Another player hoping he can revert back to his previous excellence: former Met Noah Syndergaard.

This Date in Mets History

Former Mets pitcher Ed Lynch celebrates a birthday today.