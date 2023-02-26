Mets Morning News: Tick-tock on the (pitch) clock

Meet the Mets

The Mets played two spring training games yesterday, losing the afternoon game to the Astros 4-2 and winning the night game against the Marlins 5-2. Brett Baty homered in the day game and Pete Alonso went deep in the nightcap.

Speaking of Pete Alonso, he is one of a few Mets who has shown up to spring training ITBSOHL.

Former Mets minor league pitcher Matt Pobereyko passed away unexpectedly yesterday of a heart attack. He was just 31 years old.

Buck Showalter spoke to the media before yesterday’s game and one of the topics discussed was how the Mets can use the new rules to their advantage.

“I thought I was going to be a Met for a while,” Jameson Taillon revealed yesterday at Cubs camp.

Anthony DiComo of MLB.com wrote about how Mark Vientos and Ronny Mauricio may factor into the Mets’ future plans.

As the first spring training games with the new rule changes have begun, the pitch clock has already been the source of much discussion around baseball. Yesterday’s spring game between the Braves and Red Sox ended on a pitch clock violation, resulting in a tie.

MacKenzie Gore is spending his spring training in Patrick Corbin’s guesthouse and learning from the veteran lefty.

The Nationals bested the Cardinals 3-2 in Grapefruit League play yesterday.

Matt Vierling and Nick Maton are roommates this spring with their new team after being traded from the Phillies to the Tigers.

The Phillies lost to the Vierling and Maton’s new team yesterday.

During some spring training broadcasts, the pitch clock was prominently visible, but it will be out of the view of center field cameras in big league parks.

“That’s the unknown,” said Orioles manager Brandon Hyde about how hitters are going to adjust to the pitch clock. Emma Baccelieri wrote about how hitters are preparing for it in Sports Illustrated.

The impact of the new rules has already been noticeable, writes Joel Sherman of the New York Post.

MLBPA executive director Tony Clark thinks the league’s ultimate goal is to institute a salary cap. “We’re never going to agree to a cap,” Clark said. “Let me start there. We don’t have a cap. We’re not going to agree to a cap.”

Joel Sherman of the New York Post made a case for Harrison Bader as the Yankees’ most intriguing walk-year player.

“Truth be told, I wanted to win. I wasn’t sure this was the place,” new Cubs shortstop Dansby Swanson said of Chicago. But, he is sold on the Cubs now.

Happy birthday to former Mets catcher Kevin Plawecki!