Mets Morning News: Pace

Meet the Mets

Following months of decision-making, Omar Narvaez’s desire to represent his home country won out over his desire to spend his first Spring with the Mets from start to finish.

While Narvaez is here, and even when he isn’t, Francisco Alvarez has plenty of veteran help from the catchers in big league camp.

With Manny Machado permanently off the table, the third base job of the present and the future is Brett Baty’s to take.

On a new team and in his first normal camp in four years, Justin Verlander is happily dealing with all the change around him.

Noted Freak Max Scherzer already has plans for how to best use the pitch clock to be a maniac.

Speaking with the New York Post, Jacob deGrom expressed no ill-feelings towards the Mets, even admitting that he more or less thought he’d back to the only team he ever knew.

Around the National League East

Though the games don’t count for anything, the Braves still suffered a 7-0 loss at the hands of the equally dreaded Yankees.

Trea Turner got two hits, stole a base, and scored a run in his Phillies debut against the Twins.

2022 National League Cy Young Award winner Sandy Alcantara finally has the physical award in his possession.

Around Major League Baseball

Any dreams of Manny Machado in New York have been killed and buried as the third baseman signed an 11-year extension with the Padres for $350M.

All the new rules for 2023 will have impacts to some degree, but none of them will have as much as the pitch clock.

You’re not going to believe this, but Wilmer Flores named his first son...Wilmer Flores.

Old Friend Chris Bassitt has no time for billionaire owners crying over money they don’t want to spend or see spent by others.

People at camp with the Chicago Cubs seem happy and all, but will they actually be good or is that asking too much?

Oli Marmol and C.B. Bucknor have started the first manager-umpire war of the 2023 season.

This Date in Mets History

Happy birthday to strike-shortened Mets Legend Pete Smith, the only living player in team history born on February 27.