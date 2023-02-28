Mets Morning News: Peterson, Mauricio shine in Mets’ spring defeat

Meet the Mets

The Mets fell 12-7 to the Cardinals in their fourth spring training game. David Peterson hurled two shutout frames, but the bullpen imploded after that. On the positive side, Ronny Mauricio homered for the second straight game.

Mauricio made his Mets’ intentions clear after homering again.

Yesterday’s game clocked in at under three hours despite 19 runs and 25 hits.

Pete Alonso wants to be like Paul Goldschmidt, whom he views as a “player of substance and consistency”.

Tim Healey shared some notes on the team’s preparations for the World Baseball Classic.

Brandon Nimmo is the perfect leading man for the Mets’ lineup, writes Joel Sherman.

Max Scherzer was spotted wearing PitchCom on his glove in his Sunday start.

But will Scherzer be the one to take the ball on Opening Day, or will it be Justin Verlander? Joe Trezza examined some early clues as to which way Buck Showalter may be leaning.

It’s a good problem to have, and it’s why Matt Snyder ranked the Mets as the top rotation in baseball.

Eduardo Escobar could appear in left field today, since he may play the position for Team Venezuela in the WBC.

Tim Britton discussed how the Mets are engaging with the new rules in This Week in Mets.

Eric Chavez is closer to his managerial dream with his recent role switch.

Former Mets prospect Matt Pobereyko passed away at the age of 31.

Around the National League East

The Phillies are well-represented on most prospect lists.

The Braves have signed Matt Swarmer to a minor league deal.

The Marlins are going all in on baseball’s new rules.

Sam Dykstra looked at the Nationals’ top 30 prospects.

Around Major League Baseball

Here’s one player on every team who could be a dark horse candidate to make the Opening Day roster.

Will Sammon and Andy McCullough wrote about center fielders who can “rake” and “go get it”, which is rare in today’s game.

With Shohei Ohtani hitting free agency, Mike Trout says 2023 has ‘got to be the year’ for the Angels.

Luis Severino is back for the Yankees. Now all he needs is good health.

Former Astros’ GM James Click has been hired by the Blue Jays as their Vice President of Baseball Strategy.

Joey Votto shared some stories about his Reds’ teammates and annotated some of his teammates’ favorite stories about him.

Seiya Suzuki has withdrawn from the WBC. The Chicago outfielder is dealing with a left oblique injury, though the severity is not yet known.

Following the ‘unfortunate’ end to his brief time as a Met, Kumar Rocker is impressing at Rangers’ camp.

An ex-minor leaguer has been banned from baseball since 2021 for betting on baseball, but some details from Peter Bayer’s story differ from the findings in MLB’s investigation.

Yesterday at Amazin’ Avenue

Linda Surovich previewed Tomás Nido’s upcoming season in which he will serve as one of the team’s two primary catchers.

Episode 211 of From Complex to Queens focuses on what the crew wants to see in 2023.

This Date in Mets History

The Mets re-acquired Dave Kingman in a trade with the Cubs on this date in 1981. In exchange, they parted with outfielder Steve Henderson, who they had brought in to replace Kingman when he was dealt away as part of the “Midnight Massacre” in 1977.