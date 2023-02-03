Mets Morning News: Mets sign DJ Stewart, Baty works with Tulo

Meet the Mets

Brett Baty, who ranks third on our list of the Mets’ top twenty-five prospects, worked with Troy Tulowitzki over the offseason.

Will Leitch looks at one series to circle on each team’s schedule this year, a piece that features four times thanks to links to Buck Showalter, Carlos Correa, the 2015 World Series, and Jacob deGrom.

In a roundup of bold predictions about players on their list of the top 100 prospects in baseball, ESPN included a perhaps-not-so-bold prediction that Francisco Álvarez will be up in the big leagues for good by June.

Álvarez and Baty are already in Port St. Lucie.

The Mets signed DJ Stewart, who has a 97 OPS+ in 622 plate appearances at the major league level, to a minor league deal.

If you’re trying to track the uniform numbers of all the Mets’ new players, a bunch of them hit the team’s website.

The Mets came in fifteenth on Keith Law’s farm system rankings.

Danny Abriano looks at whether or not the Mets should trade Carlos Carrasco.

Around the National League East

For Groundhog Day, the Good Phight considered which day in Phillies history would be the worst one to re-live over and over.

Federal Baseball makes note of the Nationals’ big jump up the aforementioned Keith Law farm system ranks.

Around Major League Baseball

Earlier in the offseason, the Twins seemed likely to trade outfielder Max Kepler, but the team is less inclined to do so now.

Mookie Betts is very good at bowling.

In addition to working on a new way to stream games, Major League Baseball is considering new options on the ticket sales front.

The third Major League Baseball Draft Combine will be held in Arizona in late June.

Cameron Maybin, whose final season in the big leagues came in a brief stint with the Mets in 2021, is among the new hires at Bally Sports Detroit.

This Date in Mets History

Lucas Duda was born on February 3, 1986, and the Mets signed catcher Ed Hearn on this date in 1983.