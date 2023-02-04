Meet the Mets

With Jeff McNeil having been extended, is Pete Alonso next up? And what might an extension for the Polar Bear look like?

Anthony DiComo also explored this potential Alonso extension.

Ron Hodges might have only been a backup catcher, but he still played an important role on the 1973 NL champion Mets.

The Mets had a number of representatives on MLB Network’s list of best players at each position.

Around the National League East

Max Fried’s second straight arbitration case against the Braves has begun.

Jesús Luzardo won his arbitration case with the Marlins and will be paid $2.45 million in 2023.

Around Major League Baseball

Alex Cora reportedly bragged about the 2017 Astros’ sign-stealing while managing the Red Sox prior to the scandal being publicly revealed.

The Athletic provided a rundown on the schedule changes that are hitting Major League Baseball this year.

Baseball Prospectus continued its rundown of interesting players in each division by looking at some hitters in the NL Central.

After a stellar rookie campaign, Adley Rutschman is poised to be the top catcher in all of baseball in 2023.

The White Sox and Red Sox swung a deal yesterday, with the former acquiring reliever Franklin German for minor leaguer pitcher Theo Denlinger.

Yesterday at Amazin’ Avenue

The minor league squad wrapped up their rankings of the Mets’ top prospects, with Francisco Álvarez unsurprisingly coming in at number one.

This Date in Mets History

Shea Stadium was given its name on this date in 1963.