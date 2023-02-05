Mets Morning News: Matthew Allan undergoes third elbow surgery

Meet the Mets

It was revealed yesterday that Matthew Allan underwent a second Tommy John surgery in January, representing the third elbow surgery the Mets’ pitching prospect has undergone in his young career. If his rehab follows the average projected timeline, the time between games on a professional mound for Allan will be almost five years.

Around the National League East

Max Fried lost to the Braves in arbitration. He will make $13.5 million this season rather than the $15 million he sought.

The Nationals signed righty Chad Kuhl to a minor league deal with an invite to spring training.

Around Major League Baseball

The Dodgers and Miguel Rojas agreed to a two-year, $11 million contract extension with a $5 million club option for 2025.

Rich Hill expressed his frustration with the three different baseballs MLB used last season and said he fully expects the ball to be different again in 2023.

Joel Sherman of the New York Post reviews his competitions and comparisons to track in 2023.

Twins scout and VP of player development Mike Radcliff passed away at the age of 66.

The Reds signed former Met Nick Plummer to a minor league contract.

MLB.com reviewed every team’s projected home run leader for 2023 and the top player at each position in 2023.

The Dodgers announced yesterday that the organization will retire Fernando Valenzuela’s No. 34 this summer during a three-day celebration beginning on August 11.

“I’m really looking forward to redeeming myself,” Fernando Tatís Jr. said at Padres FanFest yesterday.

Angels general manager Perry Minasian said he has a strong relationship with Shohei Ohtani and the superstar’s agent, though he would not say how Ohtani’s relationship with the club was affected by owner Arte Moreno’s decision to not sell the team.

This Date in Mets History

Joan Payson, the Mets’ first owner, was born on this date in 1903.