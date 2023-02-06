Mets Morning News: Retvrn

Meet the Mets

For the third time in his life, Carlos Beltrán has signed a contract with the New York Mets, this time not as an all star center fielder or an undefeated manager, but as a special assistant to the general manager.

One of the perks of being a very good team with established stars is that predicting the Opening Day roster isn’t very hard.

Minor league pitcher Josh Hejka announced that he underwent Tommy John Surgery and will miss the entire 2023 season.

Around the National League East

For his hitting, his fielding, his speed, and his reliability, J.T. Realmuto has earned a fan in the form of Johnny Bench.

The good thing about the 2022 Marlins is that they sucked, the bad thing about them is that it makes it much harder for the 2023 Marlins to be that bad.

Have you found yourself wondering what happened to the 26 members of last year’s Marlins who aren’t with them any longer? Well, I have just the thing for you.

Around Major League Baseball

Y’all hear about this? You see this? Yankees broadcaster Carlos Beltrán is leaving the YES booth to take a front office role with the Mets.

That video of Adley Rutschman wriggling around in the middle of a snowy street was a joke, please stop being mean to him.

Former Cub and current Dodger Jason Heyward opened his baseball academy in Chicago’s west side.

Brian Cashman and the Yankees have not given Luis Severino permission to pitch for the Dominican Republic in next month’s World Baseball Classic.

On the other side of the coin, Shohei Ohtani will be pitching and hitting for Team Japan and has zero restrictions.

This Date in Mets History

On this date in 2014, New York Mets Hall of Famer Ralph Kiner died at 91.