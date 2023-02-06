Mets designate Khalil Lee for assignment

The New York Mets have designated outfielder Khalil Lee for assignment, a move that comes a few days after a report of domestic violence that was allegedly committed by Lee. That roster move took place in conjunction with the team’s claim of right-handed pitcher Sam Coonrod off waivers from the Phillies.

According to the report from syracuse.com, Lee’s former girlfriend alleges that Lee “assaulted her by pulling her hair and choking her during an argument” on May 7, 2022, and that “the assault left multiple bruises and marks on her body.”

In announcing the move, the Mets only mentioned that Lee had been designated for assignment, and the team’s statement to USA Today following the report about the allegations read:

“The Mets immediately notified MLB upon becoming aware of the allegations. We will fully comply with MLB’s policy and cannot comment until the completion of the league’s investigative process.”

Lee started the 2022 season in Triple-A Syracuse, but he was demoted to Single-A Port St. Lucie on May 13—just a few days after his alleged abuse. At the time, the rationale for the demotion was said to be for performance reasons.

The team brought Lee back up to Syracuse by the end of that month, and the Mets called him up to play in two major league games in early June before sending him back to Syracuse for the remainder of the season.