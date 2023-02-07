Top 25 Mets Prospects for 2023

We’ve officially wrapped up our countdown of our list of the Mets’ top twenty-five prospects going into the 2023 season. I hope you enjoyed it, and that it was as educational to everyone reading as it was enjoyable for me putting it together. I encourage everyone to use the comment section to submit questions about the state of the Mets’ farm system, our 2023 list, our individual lists, or anything else you have questions about. We’ll do our best to answer everyone!

Here, then, is the full list, complete with links to each player’s write-up:

Other Players of Note

Amazin’ Avenue 2023 Top 25 Mets Prospects

Rank Steve Lukas Ken Thomas 1 Francisco Alvarez Francisco Alvarez Francisco Alvarez Francisco Alvarez 2 Kodai Senga Kodai Senga Kodai Senga Kodai Senga 3 Brett Baty Brett Baty Brett Baty Brett Baty 4 Kevin Parada Jett Williams Kevin Parada Kevin Parada 5 Blade Tidwell Kevin Parada Jett Williams Jett Williams 6 Mark Vientos Alex Ramirez Blade Tidwell Blade Tidwell 7 Alex Ramirez Blade Tidwell Alex Ramirez Alex Ramirez 8 Jett Williams Mark Vientos Mark Vientos Mark Vientos 9 Ronny Mauricio Dominic Hamel Dominic Hamel Ronny Mauricio 10 Stanley Consuera Calvin Ziegler Ronny Mauricio Calvin Ziegler 11 Dominic Hamel Jacob Reimer Jacob Reimer Dominic Hamel 12 William Lugo Ronny Mauricio Calvin Ziegler Matthew Allan 13 Jose Butto Mike Vasil Mike Vasil Mike Vasil 14 Mike Vasil Jesus Baez Stanley Consuera Jacob Reimer 15 Calvin Ziegler Joel Diaz Joel Diaz Stanley Consuera 16 Joel Diaz Matthew Allan Jesus Baez Joel Diaz 17 Layonel Ovalles Zach Greene Matthew Allan Christian Scott 18 Jonah Tong Stanley Consuegra Bryce Montes de Oca Jose Butto 19 Vincent Perozo Bryce Montes de Oca Jose Butto Junior Santos 20 Javier Atencio Dedniel Nunez Eric Orze Jordany Ventura 21 Grant Harwig Eric Orze Junior Santos Wily Fanas 22 Bryce Montes de Oca Layonel Ovalles Layonel Ovalles Jose Peroza 23 Matthew Allan Simon Juan Wily Fanas Khalil Lee 24 Eric Orze Wily Fanas Junior Tillien Jeffrey Colon 25 Jacob Reimer Jonah Tong Simon Juan Layonel Ovalles

As always, a special thanks goes out to our friends at Baseball Prospectus, Baseball America, FanGraphs, and the countless others who have contributed to our collective knowledge of the Mets’ farm system through first-hand information or secondary sources. Another thanks goes out to the various photographers who have graciously allowed Amazin’ Avenue to use their shots over the years.

Last but certainly not least, the Amazin’ Avenue minor league team thanks our amazing community for their continued passion and enthusiasm. None of this would be possible—or needed—without your continued support.