Mets Morning News: “They’re putting it on me. Maybe they need to look more at themselves”

Meet the Mets

Steve Cohen isn’t worried about other teams being angry at him for spending on his team. He says he’s following the rules, adding, “They’re putting it on me. Maybe they need to look more at themselves”.

Khalil Lee, who is actively being investigated by MLB after being accused of assault in a lawsuit last year, has been DFA’ed by the Mets. The Mets have claimed Sam Coonrod to fill the vacated roster spot.

Andy Martino wrote about how Francisco Lindor made a strong push for Carlos Beltran to be brought back to the organization.

Anthony DiComo caught you up on all you need to know about Mets Spring Training this year, with Pitchers and Catchers reporting in eight days.

Brandon Nimmo, who suited up for Team Italy in 2017, will not participate in the World Baseball Classic.

Jay Horwitz shared a personal story about Buck Showalter, who is set to receive an award at the Thurman Munson Dinner. Jay will be in attendance to see Showalter get his award.

Kevin Burkhardt will be calling the Super Bowl (!) this Sunday, and Joe Lucia took you through his journey from SNY to calling North America’s biggest sporting event.

Keith Raad said it feels ‘surreal’ to join Howie Rose in the team’s radio booth.

That piece also mentions that Keith Hernandez has still not reached a deal to return to the SNY booth next season.

A sports surgeon weighed in on what the future holds for Matt Allan following his third elbow surgery.

Around the National League East

Keith Law ranked the Phillies’ Top 20 prospects.

With Max Fried as the ace, the Braves should once again have a strong starting rotation.

Sean Newcomb, who once showed a lot of promise for Atlanta, has signed with the Giants on a minor league deal.

Around Major League Baseball

MLBPA has unveiled their new logo.

Here are some of the new rules you will need to know before watching a Major League Baseball game this season.

Mike Petriello recounts possibly the wildest game in MLB history.

Here are five teams that could see a turnaround this year.

In addition to not being a Met or a Giant this year, Carlos Correa will also not be a member of Team Puerto Rico at the WBC. He will be welcoming his second child the same week Puerto Rico will begin play.

The Angelos family have settled a lawsuit surrounding the Orioles.

Rockies owner Dick Monforto says the team is not tanking and never will. If this is trying, I’d hate to see what it looks like when Colorado is tanking.

San Francisco has inked outfielder Stephen Piscotty to a minor league deal.

Yesterday at Amazin’ Avenue

Episode 208 of From Complex to Queens takes you inside the top five prospects in the team’s farm system.

Steve Sypa explored other players of interest in the Mets’ farm system who didn’t crack the top prospects list.

This Date in Mets History

Happy 45th Birthday to Endy Chavez!