Mets Morning News: Large Mets contingent set to participate in WBC

Meet the Mets

Will Sammon looks at what the Mets’ opening day roster could look like.

Eduardo Escobar and others will be participating in the World Baseball Classic, which has drawn at least a little concern from Buck Showalter.

De-Sung Koo, Mets cult hero, still pitches at the age of 53.

Pete Alonso is a top extension candidate.

Around the National League East

Battery Power looks at how Spencer Strider is looing to build off a strong rookie year in 2023.

The Phillies signed Kyle Hart to a minor league deal.

Around Major League Baseball

The Athletic picked each team’s under the radar move during the offseason.

Jim Bowden writes about what MLB expansion and geographic realignment would look like.

Bo Bichette and the Blue Jays agreed to a three-year extension to avoid arbitration.

Yesterday at Amazin’ Avenue

You can view Amazin’ Avenue’s full top 25 Mets’ prospects list for 2023 here.

This Date in Mets History

Todd Zeile signed with the Mets for the second time on this date in 2004.