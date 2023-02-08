A Pod of Their Own, Episode 152: “That’s not my job.”

Welcome back to A Pod of Their Own, a show by the women of Amazin’ Avenue where we talk all things Mets, social justice issues in baseball, and normalize female voices in the sports podcasting space.

This week, we begin by discussing Jeff McNeil’s contract extension. We then discuss allegations of abuse against Khalil Lee by his ex-girlfriend. Lee was recently designated for assignment and the Mets picked up Sam Coonrod off waivers, who has some issues of his own.

We also talk about Carlos Beltrán joining the Mets’ front office and Steve Cohen taking the other MLB owners to task in his interview with Jeff Passan of ESPN.

Speaking of other MLB owners, we begin our baseball segment this week with a hearty chuckle at Rockies owner Dick Monfort’s latest comments. We also talk about this piece from Daniel Epstein of Baseball Prospectus about regional sports networks going bankrupt and how Sinclair’s stock buybacks negatively impact the fan experience.

We also remind folks who are potentially concerned by the number of Mets playing in the World Baseball Classic of previous research done at The Ringer that reveals that there is not much evidence to support the idea that the World Baseball Classic leads to more injuries.

Finally, we wrap things up with Walk-off Wins, where each of us talks about what’s making us happy this week, baseball-related or otherwise.

