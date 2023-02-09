Mets Morning News: Countdown to baseball

Meet the Mets

David Peterson is confidant he can be an asset to the rotation this season.

Howie Rose chatted with Steve Cohen, covering a variety of topics related to the team and the organization as a whole.

Around the National League East

After some hesitation by the Braves, Ronald Acuña Jr. will participate in the World Baseball Classic for Team Venezuela.

Heading into spring training, the Phillies have a few spots open for competition.

MacKenzie Gore was acquired by Washington in the Juan Soto trade, and is looking forward to making his debut this season.

Around Major League Baseball

Angels owner Arte Moreno would love to keep Shohei Ohtani when he becomes a free agent after this season.

The Padres could look to extend Manny Machado before the season starts.

The World Baseball Classic could serve as a showcase for players who could soon be in the majors.

The Guardians hired Amanda Kamekona as their hitting development coach, who will be the first woman in the organization to have an on-the-field role.

Players who played in the Negro Leagues were often forgotten after their deaths, so one man is making sure their stories are told forever by marking their graves.

Yesterday at Amazin’ Avenue

Thomas Henderson wrote about how Jeff McNeil is unique in today’s game.

On the latest episode of A Pod of Their Own, Steve Cohen, Jeff McNeil’s extension, and Khalil Lee’s DFA were all discussed.

This Date in Mets History

Happy Birthday Mookie!