Bryn Alderson leaving Mets organization

Longtime front office executive Bryn Alderson, the son of Mets team president and former general manager Sandy Alderson, is leaving the organization, per a report from SNY. The junior Alderson most recently had an assistant general manager title, a role in which he served beginning in 2021.

The elder Alderson is also in the process of ending his second stint with the Mets, as the organization announced last fall that he would be leaving his role as team president. He first joined the Mets as the team’s general manager following the 2010 season and remained in that role until taking a leave of absence as he underwent treatment for cancer in the summer of 2018. After spending a couple of seasons with the A’s, he returned as team president when Steve Cohen purchased the team from the former ownership group.

As for Cohen’s plans for the team president role, he recently told ESPN: “My bar is pretty high and I don’t feel in any rush. I’m going to wait for the right person.”