Mets Morning News: Quintana struggles in spring start, Senga to debut on Sunday

Meet the Mets

Jose Quintana was roughed up in his spring training debut for the Mets, allowing five earned runs.

Kodai Senga’s first start of the spring is scheduled for this Sunday against the Marlins.

Mark Canha is writing a book, the ‘Ultimate Guide to Food in Major League Cities’.

Tylor Megill is working on adding a curveball after getting advice from Max Scherzer.

Tim Kurkjian said the Mets showed Carlos Correa’s medicals to 8 doctors.

Buck Showalter said Darin Ruf’s progress from his wrist injury has been good.

After a successful season last year, Pete Alonso dissected the numbers to find a new area of improvement.

Pete Alonso and Katia Lindor are among the competitors at the Mets talent show this Friday.

Around the National League East

The Marlins pulled an offer from Yuli Gurriel, though they’re willing to bring him to camp as a NRI if he’s interested.

Rhys Hoskins and the Phillies have yet to start extension talks, making Hoskins’ future in Philadelphia uncertain.

Around Major League Baseball

Evan Drellich analyzes if Rob Manfred and the owners are really gearing up for a salary cap push.

Gavin Lux suffered a torn ACL on Monday and is expected to miss the entire season.

Jose Ramirez is not a fan of the new pitch clock rules and how it impacts his routine when going to bat.

Tyler Glasnow is out 6-8 weeks with an oblique strain.

The return of Fernando Tatis Jr. has begun.

When it comes to the pitch clock, players and fans will adjust quickly.

CBS Sports looked at a breakout candidate from each MLB team for this season.

MLB is lobbying Florida to exempt minor leaguers from its minimum wage law.

Yesterday at Amazin’ Avenue

Lukas Vlahos previewed Zach Greene’s 2023 season.

This Date in Mets History

On this date in 1976, Tom Seaver informed the Mets he would not report to spring training unless the two sides agreed to a new contract.