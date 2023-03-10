Mets Morning News: Marte set to return, several Mets in WBC mode

Meet the Mets

Rather than facing a traditional Grapefruit League opponent, the Mets played Venezuela yesterday in a game that featured both current and former Mets playing against the Mets. Ronny Mauricio had a pair of hits, incl uding a double, and Brett Baty drove in a run with a single.

David Peterson threw live batting practice, a good sign after he recently suffered a foot contusion.

Starling Marte is scheduled to make his first appearance of the year in a spring training game today, and Brandon Nimmo might start getting into games soon.

Eduardo Escobar is one of those current Mets on the Venezuela roster, something he’s doing for the first time and considers very special.

Edwin Díaz reflected on his big appearance in the previous World Baseball Classic.

On top of tweaking his delivery, Mets reliever Drew Smith has changed his diet.

Greg Prince writes about how he’ll miss watching José Quintana pitch in the early portion of the Mets’ 2023 season.

Around the National League East

Yuli Gurriel is a free agent no longer, as he inked a deal with the Marlins. The 38-year-old hit eight home runs last year while posting an 85 wRC+ for the Astros.

The Marlins also signed José Iglesias, who had an 85 wRC+ with the Rockies last year, to a minor league deal.

The Braves played split-squad games against the Dominican Republic and the Blue Jays yesterday, but they’ll start the regular season without starting pitcher Kolby Allard, who is set to start the season on the injured list.

Bryce Harper has joined his Phillies teammates at spring training but admits he has a long way to go in his recovery from Tommy John surgery before he’s playing in big league games again. Jayson Stark takes a look at Harper’s long-term future.

Nationals prospect Daylen Lile took advantage of his opportunity in a Grapefruit League game.

Around the World Baseball Classic

Shohei Ohtani was the star of the show in Japan’s 8-1 victory over China.

Italy topped Cuba in a tense game that was tied at two at the end of nine innings. The free-runner-on-second gimmick helped generate a ton of scoring in the tenth, as Italy plated four runs in the top of the inning before surrendering just one in the bottom to get the win.

Former Mets ace Matt Harvey got the start for Italy in that game and threw three scoreless innings, and afterwards, he was asked to compare it to pitching in the World Series. The game also featured a defensive gaffe from former Mets outfielder Yoenis Céspedes on a fly ball that cost Cuba a crucial run.

The Czech Republic beat China thanks to a three-run home run in the ninth inning off the bat of Martin Muzik.

In desperate need of a win, Cuba came back from a 4-2 deficit and trounced Panama with a 13-4 victory. Former Mets infielder Ruben Tejada hit a two-run home run early in the game for Panama.

It’s been ten years since the United States and Mexico faced each other in the WBC, but they’re set to rekindle their rivalry on Sunday night at Chase Field in front of a sold-out crowd.

Mike Trout, captain of Team USA, has his eyes on the WBC title.

Before the game against Mexico, the United States is set to play Great Britain in their first game of this WBC.

The Dominican Republic has a stacked roster that’s ready to showcase both its talent and the country’s culture.

Maria Guardado writes about the rise of brothers Luis and Ramón Urías, major league infielders who get to play as teammates for Meixco in the WBC.

Alex Katz, who is pitching for Israel in the WBC, is perhaps best known for designing custom cleats.

Here’s how Team USA got so many great players to say yes to playing in the WBC this time around.

Around Major League Baseball

Three Yankees pitchers, including big signing Carlos Rodón, are slated to begin the season on the injured list.

Those aren’t the Yankees’ only injury concerns, as Harrison Bader felt discomfort in his left oblique.

The Orioles have been working on getting a sponsor’s name to tie to their beloved ballpark.

Emma Baccellieri wrote about the joys of keeping score and some of the questions that have arisen about the art as a result of baseball’s new pitch clock.

Speaking of the pitch clock, Russell A. Carleton wrote a great piece about what he likes about it and the things he’ll miss as a result of its implementation.

Jacob deGrom faced hitters for the first time this spring as he attempts to ramp up in time for the regular season.

Rockies outfielder Sean Bouchard had an impressive 158 wRC+ in his first 97 major league plate appearances last year, but he’s set to undergo biceps surgery that will cost him significant time this year.

The Twins signed Andrew Stevenson, who had spent his entire professional career in the Nationals organization and last appeared in the big leagues in 2021, to a minor league deal.

The Nationals and the A’s are awful, but would they still be awful if they were combined into one team?

Yesterday at Amazin’ Avenue

David Capobianco previewed Tommy Pham’s role with the 2023 Mets.

This Date in Mets History

Spring training might be pretty mundane these days given the Mets’ current status in the league, but they played their very first spring training game on this date in 1962.