World Baseball Classic: Broadcast info and open thread, 3/10/23

Chat about the slate of WBC games this morning and tonight.

By Chris McShane
World Baseball Classic Pool B: China v Japan Photo by Kenta Harada/Getty Images

Korea at Japan

TV: FS1

Italy at Chinese Taipei

TV: Tubi

China at Australia

First pitch: 10:00 PM EST
TV: FS2

Panama at Italy

First pitch: 11:00 PM EST
TV: FS1

