Filed under: World Baseball Classic: Broadcast info and open thread, 3/10/23 Chat about the slate of WBC games this morning and tonight. By Chris McShane@chrismcshane Mar 10, 2023, 6:42am EST / new Photo by Kenta Harada/Getty Images Korea at Japan TV: FS1 Italy at Chinese Taipei TV: Tubi China at Australia First pitch: 10:00 PM ESTTV: FS2 Panama at Italy First pitch: 11:00 PM ESTTV: FS1
