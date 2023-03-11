Meet the Mets

The Mets announced their first ever Amazin’ Day—a city-wide event on March 25th in which fans who wear Mets apparel will be granted access to several events across the city.

Starling Marte doubled and homers in his spring training debut, and Justin Verlander struck out five batters in a 7-2 win over the Astros.

Marte did indeed make his return to the field yesterday—but he is not looking to make a return to center field.

Tomás Nido has quietly been swinging a very nice bat this spring.

Despite being younger than some of the players he coaches, Jeremy Hefner serves a crucial role in guiding the Mets’ pitching staff.

In addition to acquiring an ace pitcher, the Mets also acquired a pseudo assistant pitching coach with the Justin Verlander acquisition.

Adam Ottavino and David Robertson both cited the Mets’ chances of winning it all in 2023 as a major reason why they signed with the club.

Around the National League East

Andrew Painter has finally been diagnosed with a UCL sprain, but the top Phillies pitching prospect will attempt to rest for a few weeks and avoid Tommy John surgery.

The Nationals will almost certainly be bad this year, but the team still sees reasons for optimism.

Washington has agreed to an eight-year, $50 million extension with catcher Keibert Ruiz.

The Braves announced their first spring training cuts.

Around the World Baseball Classic

Get ready for a ton of World Baseball Classic action today, as we have eight matchups to look forward to.

Panama defeated Italy 2-0 to stay alive in the tournament.

MLB.com recapped how the USA roster came together over time.

Brooks Raley is withdrawing from Team USA due to an undisclosed injury, and is being replaced by former Met Aaron Loup.

Francisco Lindor and Edwin Díaz are two of the most exciting players suiting up for Puerto Rico this year.

Meet Shlomo Lipetz, 44-year-old pitcher for Israel and arguably the most interesting player participating in the World Baseball Classic.

Team Italy is hoping that the power of their majestic mustaches will power them to victory in the tournament.

Coen Wynne was a late addition to Team Australia, but now he’s helping them make a surprising charge to qualifying for the quarterfinals.

The MLB staff of The Athletic ranked the uniforms for all of the participating countries in the WBC.

Around Major League Baseball

Rob Manfred expressed a desire for baseball fans to have an easier time watching games on the platform of their choice.

Harrison Bader will likely miss opening day after suffering a left oblique strain.

Astros GM Dana Brown suggested that the club would look to explore extensions with José Altuve and Alex Bregman during next offseason.

Former outfielder and member of the famed Alou family Jesús Alou passed away yesterday at the age of 80.

This Date in Mets History

Happy birthday to Jeremy Hefner!