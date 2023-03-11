Brooks Raley has a low-grade hamstring strain

Brooks Raley has left the World Baseball Classic’s Team USA due to a low-grade hamstring strain in his left leg. After undergoing imaging and being diagnosed, Raley returned to Port St. Lucie. It is unclear what his Opening Day status will be.

Raley, likely the Mets’ only lefty projected to make the Opening Day bullpen, came over from Tampa Bay in a trade this offseason.

The Mets may look to trade for a left-handed reliever, given the lack of viable options internally. While the Mets have left-handers Joey Lucchesi and David Robertson in camp, both of them will likely remain starting pitching depth. Zach Muckenhirn was signed as a minor league free agent and has made two appearances for the Mets thus far this spring, with two hits, three strikeouts, and four unearned runs across an inning and two-thirds.

Raley was replaced on the World Baseball Classic roster by former Met/Busch Light enthusiast Aaron Loup. The vibe swap on this roster move is massive.