Kodai Senga scratched from tonight’s start because of finger discomfort

Kodai Senga has been scratched from his scheduled spring start tonight against the Nationals, the Mets announced this afternoon. John Curtiss will take Senga’s place in tonight’s game, which begins at 7:05 p.m.

Officially, Senga’s injury is being classified as “discomfort at the base of his right index finger”. The right-hander will undergo further imagining to determine the severity, and the club said they will share an update “when appropriate”. However, Tim Healey tweeted that the club views this as being cautious.

Senga, who inked a five-year deal with the team in the offseason and will likely break camp as the team’s number three starter, has made one start so far this spring and struck out two while allowing one earned run over two innings. At this juncture of spring training, it makes sense to exercise as much caution as possible. The Mets have already lost one starting pitcher, José Quintana, to an injury which could keep him out for an extended period of time.