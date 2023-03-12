Mets Morning News: World Baseball Classic in full swing, Mets dealing with minor injuries

Meet the Mets

Kodai Senga was scratched from his start due to tendinitis at the base of his right index finger. He is day-to-day.

The Mets do not expect an update on Jose Quintana until midweek, as he’s out with a stress fracture in one of his ribs. Buck Showalter said the team is still trying to figure out what they’re dealing with.

Brooks Raley has a low grade hamstring strain.

The Mets optioned Jose Butto to Triple-A, as well as reassigning a handful of players to minor league camp.

Showalter also expects Kodai Senga and Brooks Raley to be ready for the start of the regular season.

The Mets have developed plenty of young talent, and now need to figure out how to integrate it with their major league team.

Around the National League East

Spring training hero Jake Cave is making a case for being on the Phillies opening day roster.

Around the World Baseball Classic

Team USA beat Great Britian 6-2.

Venezuela beat the Dominican Republic in the WBC for the first time.

Francisco Lindor helped push Puerto Rico past Nicaragua.

Columbia beat Mexico in an all around exciting game in the Pool C opener.

Around Major League Baseball

Arte Moreno gave an interview for the first time in over two years, stating he will not trade Shohei Ohtani while contending for a playoff spot.

Mitch Haniger suffered an oblique strain.

This Date in Mets History

On this date in 2003, Mike Piazza got hit by a pitch in a spring training game and charged the mound.