From Complex To Queens, Episode 213: The Fourth Annual Way-Too-Early Draft Special!

Welcome to From Complex to Queens, the Amazin’ Avenue podcast focusing on the Mets’ minor league system.

First up this week, Steve, Lukas, Ken, and Thomas go over how the Mets’ top prospects are doing in spring training.

Following that, it’s the Fourth Annual Way-Too-Early Draft Special! The Mets will be making their first selection in the 2023 MLB Draft with the 32nd overall pick, and the team takes a look at the players currently projected to be available. Steve likes C/INF/OF Cole Carrigg from San Diego State University. Lukas likes OF Colton Ledbetter from MSU. Ken likes 3B Yohandy Morales from the University of Miami. Thomas likes SS Roch Cholowsky from Hamilton High School in Chandler, Arizona.

