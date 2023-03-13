Mets Morning News: Smacked

Meet the Mets

With an extension and a batting title to his name, Jeff McNeil looked back on the bad days when his Mets career seemed to be fading away.

Bryce Montes de Oca left Sunday’s game with a forearm strain, and will undergo additional tests and imaging to determine what comes next.

Starling Marte was also removed from the game, in his case due to being hit in the head with a pitch, but he does not have a concussion and was able to communicate with the staff walking off the field.

The Mets placed Rule V pick Zach Greene on waivers, opening him up to any team, or a return to the Yankees for a small payment of $50,000.

Around the National League East

Keibert Ruiz’s 8-year $50M extension with the Washington Nationals became official, posed photography and all.

Jared Shuster is the Braves’ top prospect and, if things keep moving in the current direction, one of the favorites to take the team’s vacant fifth starter spot.

Around the World Baseball Classic

Team Mexico spent most of Sunday night obliterating the United States, taking them to the limits of the mercy rule in their victory.

A Shohei Ohtani home run ball was caught by a lucky fan and then passed around from seat to seat as fans took a picture of the ball in their hands.

Matt Harvey started his second game for Team Italy and Team Italy won their second Matt Harvey start as the team clinched a spot in the final 8.

Though his team didn’t advance, Chinese Taipei’s Yu Chang was named the MVP of Pool A.

After a five-way tie in their pool, the tiebreakers sent Italy and Cuba to the quarterfinals.

Venezuela has taken control of Pool D after a back and forth 9-6 win over defending runner-ups Puerto Rico.

At 20 years and 19 days old, Great Britain’s Harrison Ford became the youngest player to hit a home run in WBC history.

Around Major League Baseball

Thankfully it wasn’t another Jackass stunt, but a left knee contusion kept Fernando Tatis Jr. out of Sunday’s contest.

This Date in Mets History

Sorry for making you feel ancient, but Johan Santana turns 44 today.