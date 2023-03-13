2023 Mets King of Spring Training, update #2

With the World Baseball Classic now underway, several Mets regulars have departed camp to participate in the tournament. In the meantime, the Mets have made their first round of spring training cuts over the weekend, which did not include any of our current KoST candidates. This week, the Mets’ young prospects continue to shine and we add a few new candidates to the pool, including some guys who may win roles in the Opening Day bullpen.

Brett Baty - .440/.533/.600 in 25 ABs

In Eduardo Escobar’s absence, Baty has been getting an extended look at third base this spring and he continues to stay red hot and keep himself among the KoST favorites. On Saturday, Baty reached base in all four of his plate appearances (two singles and two walks). He is one of only three Mets with more than five at-bats this spring with an on-base percentage exceeding .500. He’s stolen two bases, walked four times, and shares the team lead in hits with two other KoST candidates. If he keeps this up, like Pete Alonso before him, it will be almost impossible to justify keeping him in the minors to start the season.

KoST Points: 4

Total KoST Points to-date: 9

Tim Locastro - .379/.471/.621 in 29 ABs

Locastro is one of the trio of players along with Baty with 11 hits this spring. He also continues to swipe bases, leading the team with five. He has not only maintained his high batting average from the first KoST update, he has raised it and scored a team-leading nine runs. By contrast, Tommy Pham has not distinguished himself this spring. Given the contract the Mets gave Pham, it’s unlikely Locastro will usurp him, but if Pham’s struggles continue into the regular season, Locastro may get a call sooner than anticipated.

KoST Points: 3

Total KoST Points to-date: 8

Mark Vientos - .306/.324/.556 in 36 ABs

Mark Vientos is the third player sitting on eleven hits this spring and has had the most spring at-bats of any Met. Vientos’ nine RBIs also lead the team, but so do his 14 strikeouts, demonstrating the yin and yang of his prospect profile. It’s unlikely he makes the big league roster, but he continues to put himself in the center of the conversation.

KoST Points: 3

Total KoST Points to-date: 7

Ronny Mauricio - .280/.333/.800 in 25 ABs

Mauricio’s blistering hot start has fallen off somewhat, as his batting average has dropped 100 points since our first update. But, his four home runs this spring still lead the team; he launched another tape measure shot in yesterday’s game—a 452-foot blast that was a sight to behold. Mauricio’s eight RBIs are second only to Vientos for the team lead.

Ronny Mauricio Homer Alert pic.twitter.com/SQocEa7ymS — New York Mets (@Mets) March 12, 2023

KoST Points: 2

Total KoST Points to-date: 7

Abraham Almonte - .500/.650/.643 in 14 ABs

Almonte has had just one more at-bat since our first update, but his seven hits are still among the team leaders, despite having many fewer at-bats than the rest of the players atop the leaderboard.

KoST Points: 1

Total KoST Points to-date: 6

Jaylin Davis - .357/.438/.714 in 14 ABs

We’ve got two position player newcomers to the KoST pool this week. One is outfielder Jaylin Davis, who the Mets signed to a minor league deal in late February. The 28-year-old has played in the majors in parts of the last four seasons and has experience at all three outfield positions. With his hot start in Grapefruit League play, he is an intriguing add to the Mets’ outfield depth in the upper minors.

KoST Points: 3

Total KoST Points to-date: 3

DJ Stewart - .385/.556/.538 in 13 ABs

A former first-round pick, DJ Stewart served as a backup outfielder for the Orioles after his promotion to the big leagues in 2019. His calling card is his power and he has hit two doubles so far this spring. Remarkably, he has also walked five times, which leads the team and buoys his on-base percentage to an impressive .556. He has had some defensive challenges so far this spring, but he has certainly impressed with the bat.

KoST Points: 3

Total KoST Points to-date: 3

Sam Coonrod - 0.00 ERA, 0.75 WHIP, 6 Ks in 4 IP

Coonrod continues to make quite the case to crack the Opening Day bullpen, looking untouchable so far this spring. He’s struck out over a batter per inning and has touched 99 mph on the radar gun. Opponents have hit just .133 against him in Grapefruit League play so far.

KoST Points: 2

Total KoST Points to-date: 4

Jimmy Yacabonis - 0.00 ERA, 0.27 WHIP, 6 Ks in 5 IP

Yacabonis remains unscored upon this spring after five appearances and thus still in consideration as a KoST dark horse. He is among a handful of relievers who could still snag one of those final slots in the Mets’ bullpen, especially with Brooks Raley’s timeline uncertain and none of the candidates for the Trevor Williams swingman role distinguishing themselves out of the bullpen.

KoST Points: 2

Total KoST Points to-date: 4

David Peterson - 0.00 ERA, 0.75 WHIP, 4 Ks in 4 IP

David Peterson has not appeared in a game since our last KoST update, getting some rest after taking a comebacker off his foot. He should be ready to start the season, but he’ll be competing with Tylor Megill for the rotation slot vacated by the injured José Quintana.

KoST Points: 3

Total KoST Points to-date: 3

John Curtiss - 0.00 ERA, 0.25 WHIP, 8 Ks in 4 IP

Not even on the list of candidates last week, Curtiss now leads the team in strikeouts—not just among relievers, but among all Mets pitchers. Curtiss started in place of Kodai Senga on Saturday and pitched a scoreless inning with two strikeouts. He also has not walked a single batter in his four innings of work; he has allowed just one baserunner all spring. While some other arms on the fringes of the roster have faltered, Curtiss’ star has risen and it wouldn’t be surprising to see him in the Opening Day bullpen.

"I'm happy with the results, but I'm happier with the process"



John Curtiss talks about his solid spring after Tommy John Surgery: pic.twitter.com/R5lRRx46dv — SNY (@SNYtv) March 12, 2023

KoST Points: 3

Total KoST Points to-date: 3

Tommy Hunter - 0.00 ERA, 0.60 WHIP, 5 Ks in 5 IP

A familiar face, Hunter’s dominance this spring has lasted long enough that he now deserves a KoST shoutout. The Mets might have some tough choices to make with their final couple of bullpen slots, as Hunter could opt out if he does not make the bullpen and take a shot with another team. The veteran righty has yet to be scored upon this spring.

KoST Points: 2

Total KoST Points to-date: 2