Bryce Montes de Oca has stress reaction in right elbow

Right-handed relief pitcher Bryce Montes de Oca had an MRI on his pitching elbow today that showed a stress reaction, per a report from MLB.com’s Anthony DiComo. Per DiComo’s report, Montes de Oca will be shut down from throwing for a couple of weeks.

While the Mets’ bullpen is headlined by Edwin Díaz, Adam Ottavino, and David Robertson, there were at least three spots up for grabs coming into spring training. And with lefty Brooks Raley dealing with a hamstring injury and the team’s decision to put Rule 5 pick Zach Greene on waivers, Montes de Oca’s odds of making the team out of camp would have only improved if not for the elbow injury.

Some of the other pitchers in camp who are in the mix for roster spots are Drew Smith, John Curtiss, Stephen Nogosek, Jeff Brigham, Sam Coonrod, and Elieser Hernandez, all of whom are right-handed. And the left-handed Joey Lucchesi has had his sights set on a roster spot, even if that means pitching out of the bullpen.