Mets Morning News: Quintana out until July

Meet the Mets

José Quintana will be out until July as he is sent to undergo surgery on his fractured rib with a bone graft.

Despite the surgery, Buck Showalter said the Mets will use a six man rotation at times this season.

Starling Marte was cleared for all baseball activities after being hit in the head during Sunday’s spring training game.

SNY wonders if the Mets should consider signing Matt Harvey to a minor league deal for pitching depth.

Brandon Nimmo is ready to embrace the hate from other fans that comes with being on the Mets, saying “I want to be that polarizing team”.

Around the National League East

The Braves optioned Ian Anderson and Bryce Elder.

Sixto Sanchez was among the players cut by the Marlins yesterday.

Cade Cavalli, one of the top prospects for the Nationals, will undergo an MRI today after “feeling something behind his throwing elbow”.

Around the World Baseball Classic

Canada beat Columbia 5-0 and now control their own destiny in Pool C.

However, Freddie Freeman exited the game with a hamstring injury.

The Dominican beat Israel 10-0. The winner of the Dominican Republic vs. Puerto Rico will advance in the tournament.

Mexico is one game closer to the quarterfinals after beating Great Britain.

Venezuela beat Nicaragua to improve to 3-0 in the WBC.

Around Major League Baseball

Tim Britton looks at what it will take for teams to retain players who are set to become free agents after the 2023 season.

Yesterday at Amazin’ Avenue

Allison McCague covered the José Quintana injury news.

This Date in Mets History

Today is Michael Fulmer’s birthday, the current Cubs pitcher who was traded by the Mets to the Tigers in exchange for Yoenis Cespedes. As you can see, March 15th is a rather unremarkable day in Mets history.