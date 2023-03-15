Edwin Díaz taken off the field with a suspected leg injury

Edwin Díaz was carried off the field after sustaining a leg injury following Puerto Rico’s win over the Dominican Republic in the World Baseball Classic at loanDepot Park in Miami. Díaz had just finished closing the game and crumpled to the field while celebrating with his teammates on the field.

Díaz is currently undergoing imaging for a suspected leg injury. Though he hasn’t been diagnosed yet, his inability to put any pressure on his right leg have led many to suspect a serious injury.

After a mixed first three seasons with the Mets, Díaz emerged as the best relief pitcher in baseball last season, saving 32 games with over 17 strikeouts per 9 innings and a microscopic 0.90 FIP. He served as the key piece to Puerto Rico’s bullpen and made his first appearance of the tournament against the Dominican lineup, closing the game on 20 pitches before sustaining his injury.

It is unclear what injury Díaz sustained, and it might be a while before we know a timetable for his recovery.