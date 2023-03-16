Mets Morning News: Edwin Díaz injured in Team Puerto Rico’s victory

Meet the Mets

Team Puerto Rico’s win over Team Dominican Republic came at a huge cost to the Mets with Edwin Díaz suffering a knee injury during the celebration.

Francisco Lindor helped lead Team Puerto Rico to victory with an inside-the-park home run.

Max Scherzer was named as the Opening Day starter which would make Justin Verlander the starter for the Mets home opener.

Verlander was not pleased with his latest start but still only allowed one hit in five scoreless innings.

Reliever Sam Coonrod has a lat strain and the team gave no timetable for his return.

Drew Smith had another strong outing to continue an impressive spring by the righty.

Around the National League East

Spencer Strider looked to be in midseason form for Atlanta in their loss to the Astros.

The Marlins added utilityman Garrett Hampson to the roster and placed righty Anthony Bender on the 60-day IL.

The Phillies have built up depth to help safeguard against injuries that may happen during the season.

The Nationals could turn to Chad Kuhl if Cade Cavalli misses any time in Washington’s rotation.

Around the World Baseball Classic

Cuba defeated Australia to advance to the semis.

Venezuela defeated Israel 4-0.

With Puerto Rico’s win over the Dominican Republic they advance to the quarterfinals.

Team USA advances to the quarterfinals with their win over Colombia.

Around Major League Baseball

The Dodgers expect Freddie Freeman to be ready for Opening Day despite exiting the World Baseball Classic with a hamstring injury.

Despite being one of the country’s most valuable franchises, the Yankees do not pay for in-flight wi-fi for its employees.

This Date in Mets History

On this date in 1961, the New York State Legislature approved the construction of a new stadium on the old World’s Fair grounds in Queens.