Mets Morning News: Mets prepare for life without Díaz in 2023

Meet the Mets

Edwin Díaz suffered a torn patellar tendon. He underwent successful surgery with Dr. David Altchek and will likely miss the entire season. He should begin a formal rehab program in approximately one week.

Billy Eppler says the recovery is usually about eight months for this injury, but he said they will update with a more specific timeline in the future.

Díaz posted a message to his fans on Twitter.

Justin Verlander shared his thoughts on the Díaz injury.

Brandon Nimmo feels terrible for his injured teammate.

Francisco Lindor understands that Mets fans are hurting, but reminded everyone that the WBC means a lot to the participating players.

Blame the World Baseball Classic for Edwin Díaz’s ‘freak accident’? Don’t even think about it, writes Bob Nightengale.

Despite the risks, Matt Snyder believes that the WBC’s rewards still outweigh the risks.

Michael Baumann discussed Díaz, Power, Money, and the Future of International Baseball.

Danny Abriano wants to see the Mets get aggressive in bolstering their roster in the wake of the Díaz injury.

David Lennon views the injury as a sad trombone for the Mets and the World Baseball Classic.

Mark Feinsand explored some options to replace Díaz.

In positive injury news, Kodai Senga returned to the mound after being diagnosed with tendonitis in his right index finger and tossed three innings of one-run ball while striking out five.

Senga sees Japan having fun in the WBC, but he says preparing for Opening Day is his top priority.

Around the National League East

Cade Cavalli will undergo Tommy John Surgery after being diagnosed with a Grade 3 sprain of his UCL. Cavalli, who left Tuesday’s start against the Mets with an injury, is the Nationals’ No. 4 prospect, and the No. 71 prospect in baseball, according to Keith Law.

As injuries continue to ravage their depth, the Phillies are being careful with their pitchers.

Justin Toscano examined the roster decisions the Braves have to make.

Around the World Baseball Classic

Japan easily handled Italy in a 9-3 victory to remain undefeated and advance to the WBC semifinals. They are the only team to reach the final four in every WBC.

Shohei Ohtani and Yu Darvish worked in tandem to help punch Japan’s ticket to Miami.

Ohtani also set a personal record by hitting 102 m.p.h. on the radar gun.

Mexico and Puerto Rico will square off for the chance to face Japan in the WBC semifinals. Julio Urías and Marcus Stroman will get the nod for their respective teams.

Following their 3-2 win against Colombia, Pete Alonso, Jeff McNeil, and the rest of the USA squad will take on undefeated Venezuela in the quarterfinals of the WBC on Saturday night.

Around Major League Baseball

Pitchers who are looking to use “sticky stuff” this year might find it more difficult. The league reportedly send out their memorandum to teams yesterday outlining their latest efforts to crack down on “sticky stuff” being used by pitchers.

The Cardinals and the Cubs have begun their countdown to the 2023 London Series.

After pitching admirably for Italy in the WBC, Matt Harvey is seeking one final MLB shot, saying ‘I can pitch’.

Yesterday at Amazin’ Avenue

Lukas Vlahos provided a final grade for the team’s offseason.

This Date in Mets History

The Mets signed Timo Perez on this date in 2000. He proved to be a solid contributor for the team that season, but will forever be remembered for a base running gaffe in Game 1 of the World Series.