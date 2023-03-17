Brandon Nimmo leaves game with right ankle soreness

In a spring training game against the Miami Marlins, Brandon Nimmo limped off the field after it appeared his right cleat got stuck in the infield dirt on a routine slide into second base. While he was on the ground for some time grabbing just under his right knee/thigh, Nimmo stood up on his own, and did not need too much help getting off the field.

Brandon Nimmo limps off the field after an awkward slide into second base: pic.twitter.com/2tiyghvC1o — SNY (@SNYtv) March 17, 2023

If Nimmo’s injury is serious, this will mark the second time in three days that a Met that was re-signed by the Mets in the offseason will go down during the spring, joining Edwin Diaz. It seems likely that there will be less controversy about the injury due to the fact that it happened in a spring training, and not a World Baseball Classic, game.

Update: The Mets have updated Nimmo’s status, saying he left the game with ‘right ankle soreness.’ He will undergo imaging on Saturday.