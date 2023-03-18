Meet the Mets

The injury bug continues to mercilessly bite the Mets, as Brandon Nimmo left yesterday’s spring training game with an ankle injury on a slide into second base.

While it is likely Edwin Díaz will miss the entire 2023 season, he is still hoping that he will be able to beat the odds and make it back before the end.

The Mets added some bullpen depth, claiming hard-throwing reliever Dennis Santana off waivers from the Twins.

Carlos Carrasco had some difficulties with the pitch clock in yesterday’s game.

Tommy Pham feels ready to serve whenever the Mets call upon him.

After an impressive showing for Team Israel in the World Baseball Classic, the Mets have signed pitcher Bubby Rossman to a minor league deal.

While there is no recovering from the devastation of losing Díaz to injury, the Mets will at least be pleased to know that his salary will be covered by insurance.

Around the National League East

Michael Soroka threw a bullpen session yesterday as he continues to strive to make his return from injury.

The Good Phight provided its current opening day roster prediction for the Phillies.

The battle for the final spot in the Marlins’ starting rotation continues, but Edward Cabrera may be the current leading candidate.

After leading the organization to a World Series title a few short years ago, Davey Martinez’s current job is to help develop the next great Nationals squad.

Around the World Baseball Classic

Mexico will move on to the semifinals to face Japan after overcoming an early deficit to defeat Puerto Rico 5-4.

The numbers don’t lie—the World Baseball Classic has never been more popular.

He’s currently serving as a coach, but Ken Griffey Jr. showed that he’s still got some pop in his bat during batting practice for Team USA.

Mexico manager Benji Gil is hoping that his experience managing in the tournament will be a helpful step towards him eventually getting a job managing an MLB team.

A number of top prospects are making names for themselves during this tournament.

While his time in the tournament didn’t last quite as long as he was hoping it would, Eloy Jiménez relished his experience playing in the World Baseball Classic.

Around Major League Baseball

Players offered their opinions on whether the league would be successful in its effort to further crack down on the use of illegal substances by pitchers.

What non-playoff teams from last year could be ready to make the leap to contenders this year?

The Negro Leagues are coming to MLB: The Show, with the goal being to introducing the stories of these legendary players to a new generation of fans.

History was made by Olivia Pichardo yesterday, as she became the first woman to play a game for a Division I baseball team.

Yesterday at Amazin’ Avenue

Vasilis Drimalitis contemplated a Narco-less environment at Citi Field this year.

This Date in Mets History

Super Joe McEwing joined the Mets in a trade from the Cardinals on this date in 2000.