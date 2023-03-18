The Mets announced that center fielder Brandon Nimmo has low-grade sprains in both his right ankle and right knee following an awkward slide during a spring training game last night. The 29-year-old underwent MRIs for the knee and ankle today after waking up and feeling pain in the knee on top of the pain he felt last night in his ankle. Mets general manager Billy Eppler said that the team considers Nimmo to be week-to-week at this point and described both the knee and ankle and structurally sound.

With Edwin Díaz having suffered a far worse knee injury on Wednesday night that required surgery on Thursday and might keep him out for the entire season, the Nimmo update is a relatively good one.

Still, the Mets figure to be without him for some period of time, and the team doesn’t have much in the way of backup options in center field. Mark Canha made eleven appearances in center last year, Starling Marte made just two, and Tommy Pham has looked awful in the field, especially in center, having not made an appearance there since 2021.