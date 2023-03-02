Mets Morning News: Pete Alonso stays hot, the Captain returns

Meet the Mets

Tylor Megill made his spring debut and gave up one run in two innings, but it also gave him a chance to work on his curveball.

Pete Alonso is making an effort to better communicate with his teammates by learning how to speak Spanish.

Alonso is also looking forward to the World Baseball Classic and the new players he will be teammates with on Team USA.

Francisco Lindor is still adjusting to the new shift rules but overall he likes the new rules which makes setting up before the play easier.

Ronny Mauricio hit yet another blast which makes him the spring leader on the team.

Francisco Álvarez will begin catching games soon after the team wanted to ease him back after offseason ankle surgery.

Michael Conforto has no regrets about his time spent in a Mets uniform other than the injuries that kept him from the field.

The Captain has returned!

Around the National League East

The Braves saw record annual revenues last season that totaled $588 million.

Sandy Alcantara pitched two scoreless innings against the Mets.

Phillies prospect Andrew Painter impressed in his spring debut as he competes for a spot in the rotation.

The Nationals fell to the Yankees in walk-off fashion.

Around Major League Baseball

The Dodgers will be without Gavin Lux for the entire 2023 season while also facing stiffer competition from the Padres for the division title.

The Padres might be a small market but they do not act like a small market team.

It is still early, but banning the shift seems to have had the desired effect of adding more offense to the game.

The Royals signed Jackie Bradley Jr. to a minor league deal with an invite to spring training.

The Orioles and Pirates played a half inning without umpires after the umpires had already left the field.

This Date in Mets History

On this date in 1966, Commissioner William Eckert ruled that Tom Seaver was ineligible to sign with the Braves because college amateurs could not sign with professional clubs after the start of the school season.