From Complex To Queens, Episode 214: Relief From Within

Welcome to From Complex to Queens, our podcast focusing on the Mets’ minor league system.

First up this week, Steve, Lukas, and Thomas discuss some big video game hits that were all released on this date in Promote, Extend, Trade.

Following that, they give updates on their Way-Too-Early-Draft-Special player follows.

Next, the guys go over how the Mets’ top prospects are doing in spring training.

Lastly, they discuss the Mets bullpen situation with the absence of Edwin Diaz and whether or not there are any relievers in the minor league system who might be able to step up and alleviate some of the pressure on the rest of the bullpen.

