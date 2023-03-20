Mets Morning News: Finalists

Meet the Mets

Nobody knows for sure if Brandon Nimmo will be ready by Opening Day, but Mr. Nimmo seems to be confident that he will be.

Their hitting is naturally more attractive, but Buck Showalter sees defensive improvements from Brett Baty and Mark Vientos as well.

On Sunday, DJ Stewart hit for the most recent cycle in Mets history that doesn’t count.

Around the National League East

Michael Soroka is scheduled to take the mound for the Braves on Wednesday, against the Tigers.

Dave Dombrowski visited Phillies camp to talk about Bryce Harper, Andrew Painter, and everything in between.

Around the World Baseball Classic

Powered once again by Trea Turner, the United States defeated Cuba 14-2, securing themselves a spot in the finals and bringing them within a victory of repeating as WBC champions.

Tonight, Japan and Mexico will face off in Miami to determine who will take on the United States in the finals.

It takes a very special event and monumental interest from players and fans to make something worth doing despite injury, and the World Baseball Classic meets all of those requirements.

One day after Shohei Ohtani was seen wearing one, Czech baseball hats are sold out everywhere in Miami.

Between his destruction of Latin American nations, Trea Turner expressed shock that anyone in baseball would rather be in camp than at the WBC.

He might not be the most famous or recognizable player for Samurai Japan, but Sosuke Genda is the heart and soul.

Around Major League Baseball

In what might be the final major league deal of the free agency cycle, Jurickson Profar and the Rockies came to an agreement on a one-year deal worth up to $8.75M.

Diagnosed with a mild oblique strain, Juan Soto was removed from Sunday’s B-game and is considered day-to-day.

Leaving Sunday’s Cuba-United States game after a collision, Yoan Moncada was diagnosed with a bruised rib and is also day-to-day.

Following Saturday’s hit by pitch, Jose Altuve was diagnosed with a broken thumb and is expected to miss approximately two months after surgery.

This Date in Mets History

Old Timers Day Legend Steve Dillon turns 80 today.