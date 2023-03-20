2023 Mets King of Spring Training, update #3

With players who participated in the World Baseball Classic beginning to return to camp and another round of cuts having come and gone, the KoST pool has reshaped itself a bit since our last update. Injuries have also taken their toll on the Mets, meaning that some KoST candidates have a chance to play larger roles on the Opening Day roster than anticipated. Perhaps most notably, a spring training cycle has rocketed DJ Stewart up the KoST leaderboard.

Let’s take a look at how each of our candidates are faring.

Brett Baty - .351/.478/.459 in 37 ABs

Brett Baty remains this spring’s standout performer, ranking fifth in batting average among all qualified MLB players. His 13 hits match Tim Locastro for second-most on the team this spring. He’s also been working very hard to improve his defense at third base during his time at Port St. Lucie. Baty has done just about everything he can to prove himself this spring, but whether he cracks the Opening Day roster remains an open question.

Bench coach Eric Chavez has been working a lot during BP at third with Brett Baty. pic.twitter.com/VBNaXllpeE — Michael Mayer (@mikemayer22) March 13, 2023

KoST Points: 3

Total KoST Points to-date: 12

Tim Locastro - .342/.444/.605 in 38 ABs

Locastro—never known for his bat over parts of six seasons in the big leagues—has probably been the biggest surprise of the spring, which makes him among the frontrunners for the KoST crown. He’s stolen six bases, which is by far more than anyone else on the team; that part is not a surprise. What is a surprise are his team-leading five doubles and his .605 slugging percentage. Though Brandon Nimmo is optimistic about being ready for Opening Day, if he has to start the season on the injured list, that opens the door for Locastro to make the Opening Day roster and it’s hard to argue anyone is more worthy.

KoST Points: 3

Total KoST Points to-date: 11

Mark Vientos - .286/.321/.490 in 49 ABs

Vientos has by far the most at-bats of any Mets player this spring, which indicates that the Mets are serious about giving him a long look in Grapefruit League action to see what they have in him. He has played both third and first base and done very well with the bat, leading the team with 14 hits, though his numbers have fallen off slightly since our last update. It remains a possibility that he could make the roster as a part-time DH over the struggling Darin Ruf.

KoST Points: 2

Total KoST Points to-date: 9

DJ Stewart - .435/.581/.783 in 23 ABs

In addition to being one of the only KoST candidates to raise his batting line since our last update, DJ Stewart provided the Mets’ Grapefruit League highlight of the week by hitting for the cycle in yesterday’s game—a huge feather in his KoST bonnet. That performance has catapulted him from the edges of KoST contention to right in the center of the conversation.

DJ STEWART FOR THE CYCLE! pic.twitter.com/7tujjrOZon — New York Mets (@Mets) March 19, 2023

KoST Points: 5

Total KoST Points to-date: 8

Ronny Mauricio - .242/.286/.636 in 33 ABs

In the latest round of roster cuts, Ronny Mauricio was optioned to Triple-A. After an absolutely red-hot start, Mauricio’s batting line has fallen with each subsequent update. What started off as a very strong KoST campaign has sputtered to the finish, but that does not mean Mauricio’s towering shots early in spring that flashed his power potential should be forgotten.

KoST Points: 1

Total KoST Points to-date: 8

Abraham Almonte - .500/.650/.643 in 14 ABs

Abraham Almonte has not had any more Grapefruit League at-bats since our last update and was reassigned to minor league camp over the weekend. He had a good early KoST run and will give the Mets much-needed outfield depth in the upper minors.

KoST Points: 0

Total KoST Points to-date: 6

Jaylin Davis - .273/.333/.500 in 22 ABs

Like Almonte, Davis was also reassigned to minor league camp in the latest round of cuts. After his hot start prior to our last update, his numbers fell off some in the past week, but it’s still an overall very respectable Grapefruit League showing for the 28-year-old.

KoST Points: 1

Total KoST Points to-date: 4

David Peterson - 0.00 ERA, 0.75 WHIP, 13 Ks in 12 IP

Of all the starting pitchers in camp, Peterson is the only one who has still yet to be scored upon this spring. He has allowed only one hit across four appearances. Though he is competing with Tylor Megill for the fifth starter role, it’s likely Peterson has the upper hand at the moment given how he’s performed this spring. That said, walks are still an issue for Peterson; his eight walks are tied for the team lead, though it’s worth noting that the other pitcher who has issued eight free passes is Megill.

KoST Points: 3

Total KoST Points to-date: 6

John Curtiss - 1.50 ERA, 0.67 WHIP, 10 Ks in 6 IP

Given the injuries to Edwin Díaz and Sam Coonrod, John Curtiss is a near-lock to make the team at this stage. And he has earned it, demonstrating that he is healthy coming back from Tommy John. The only Mets reliever to have notched double-digit strikeouts this spring, Curtiss has only issued one walk over six appearances. He is among the league leaders this spring in strikeout percentage. With some combination of Adam Ottavino and David Robertson having to step into the closer role for the Mets, that means innings pitched by relievers like Curtiss will take on increased importance as well.

KoST Points: 3

Total KoST Points to-date: 6

Jimmy Yacabonis - 0.00 ERA, 0.50 WHIP, 6 Ks in 6 IP

Non-KoST candidate Stephen Nogosek is out of options, which likely means he will make the Mets’ bullpen. But Yacabonis is out of options too and has pitched better this spring than Nogosek has, though it’s possible the Mets think it will be easier to sneak Yacabonis through waivers. Yacabonis is still unscored upon this spring in six innings of work. He has allowed three hits and hasn’t walked a single batter in any of his six appearances. The 30-year-old has made himself hard to ignore. His fate may ultimately be decided by a combination of Brooks Raley’s timeline and whether either Elieser Hernández or the loser of the fifth starter battle between Peterson and Megill cracks the team as a swingman.

KoST Points: 2

Total KoST Points to-date: 6

Tommy Hunter - 0.00 ERA, 0.67 WHIP, 7 Ks in 6 IP

With each passing day, it’s looking more and more likely Tommy Hunter will secure a spot in the Mets’ Opening Day bullpen, especially given the veteran’s ability to opt out if he does not make the team, rather than pitch in Triple-A. Hunter is still unscored upon this spring in five appearances, having walked just one batter and allowed only three hits.

KoST Points: 2

Total KoST Points to-date: 4

Sam Coonrod - 0.00 ERA, 0.60 WHIP, 7 Ks in 5 IP

Coonrod pitched just one more inning since our last update before going down with a high-grade lat strain. A timetable was not given for Coonrod’s return, but it’s likely he’ll need a fairly lengthy IL stint. It’s unfortunate for Coonrod, who was all but assured to make the team given the injury to Edwin Díaz. Though his KoST campaign was cut short due to injury, in five innings of Grapefruit League play, he rose to the top of the bullpen crop.

KoST Points: 1

Total KoST Points to-date: 5

Next week when Grapefruit League play has concluded, I will post a final update accompanied by a poll so that our community can decide on the 2023 Mets King of Spring Training. Best of luck to all of our KoST candidates in the final week of spring!