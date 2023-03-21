Mets Morning News: World Baseball Classic finals set

Meet the Mets

Justin Verlander tossed 4 2⁄ 3 innings against the Nationals. He surrendered two earned runs on two hits, walking six and striking out three in the 3-2 loss. He talked about his ‘tough outing’ and admits that he has ‘some work to do’.

Francisco Lindor returned after playing for Puerto Rico in the World Baseball Classic and singled in his first game back.

The Mets’ shortstop plans to represent Puerto Rico again in the 2026 WBC.

Lindor cried when he saw Edwin Díaz get hurt, and that’s when he realized he loved his teammate.

Kodai Senga chose not to pitch for Japan in the WBC, but he has been following their journey as a fan.

Either David Peterson or Tylor Megill will get the fifth spot in the team’s rotation, but Mike Puma writes that neither pitcher has grabbed control of the race.

Rob Piersall asked the question that is on all of our minds: How much rope should the Mets give Darin Ruf in 2023?

On the heels of the Brandon Nimmo injury, Joel Sherman thought about which five players the team could least afford to lose long-term.

Jon Heyman argued that the team should turn to Alexis Díaz to left the bullpen void left by his brother’s injury.

If you ordered a Mets season ticket plan, you will be getting a golden ticket—literally.

Mike Vasil will pitch for the Mets on Thursday.

Where do last week’s injuries leave the Mets? Tim Britton looks for an answer in This Week in Mets.

atMets had some fun with the new Citi Field scoreboard.

David Wright is returning to MLB The Show this year.

Around the National League East

The Phillies released Marc Appel, one day after he tweeted that this season will likely be his last. The 2013 Number 1 pick discussed why he feels this way on his blog.

Philadelphia also acquired outfielder Johnny Qsar from the Rays.

Orlando Arcia will start the year as the Braves’ shortstop, and Battery Power is genuinely confused by the situation. Vaughn Grissom was optioned to Triple-A, along with Braden Shewmake and Nick Anderson.

Jean Segura is settling in at third base for the Marlins.

With Derek Jeter gone, Marlins fans want the home run sculpture re-installed at loanDepot Park.

Around the World Baseball Classic

Japan overcame a deficit and defeated Mexico 6-5 in walk-off fashion, setting the stage for a match-up with USA tonight in the finals.

Ukyo Shuto’s sprint home for the winning run was the second-quickest first-to-home sprint of this year’s WBC at 10.28 seconds. He reached an impressive 30.4 ft/sec max sprint speed.

Shohei Ohtani says he is prepared to pitch tonight.

Jeff Passan introduced you to Roki Sasaki, a 21-year-old hurler with a 100 m.p.h. fastball who started for Japan last night.

Team USA’s depth is a large part of why they reached the World Baseball Classic Finals.

The stars have shone bright in this year’s WBC, writes David Lennon.

MLB players are having a great time at the WBC.

Cuba’s catcher defected following Sunday’s WBC game.

Around Major League Baseball

Keith Law shared an MLB Draft scouting report.

Not a fan of the new MLB rules? Well, there is a chance the league could tweak them before Opening Day. Evan Drellich revealed that the competition committee met on Monday.

The MLB.com staff identified one player on each team that is impressing during spring training.

Josh Reddick announced his retirement in a farewell message.

Angels prospect Ben Joyce and his 104 m.p.h. fastball are leaving a mark during spring training.

Two weeks after getting hit in the face, Justin Turner returned for the Red Sox.

Hyun Jin Ryu wants to finish what he started as he continues rehabbing his elbow.

Paul DeJong suffered a setback after experiencing back pain and will likely begin the season on the Injured List.

