Mets Morning News: Japan wins WBC, Nimmo’s status up in the air

Meet the Mets

Brandon Nimmo tested his sprained knee and ankle, and the Mets expect to know by the end of the week if Nimmo will be ready for the start of the season.

Brett Baty has learned one important thing this spring training, there is no rush at third base.

Meanwhile, Eduardo Escobar’s return to Mets’ camp means he will be competing with Baty for the third base job.

Pete Alonso will rejoin the Mets in North Port on Thursday to play against the Braves, while Jeff McNeil will report back to Port St. Lucie.

Mets pitching prospect Calvin Ziegler had surgery to remove bone spurs in his right elbow.

The Mets announced their 100 seat club Cadillac Club at Payson’s in right field, right next to the warning track.

Joel Sherman wrote about Francisco Lindor’s heartbreak watching the Edwin Diaz injury.

Around the National League East

Bryce Harper will not start the season on the 60-day IL, leaving the door open he returns prior to May 29th.

The Nationals sent Stone Garrett to AAA while they have a handful of players competing for the final bench spot.

The Athletic projected the Braves opening day roster.

Marlins manager Skip Schumaker is not concerned with Johnny Cueto’s arm soreness with a little over a week until the season starts.

Around the World Baseball Classic

Japan topped Team USA in the WBC championship Tuesday night, 3-2. The final at-bat of the night came down to Shohei Ohtani on the mound versus Mike Trout at the plate.

Jeff Passan looked at how Team USA found its way to the WBC final.

Shohei Ohtani’s talents were on full display all throughout the World Baseball Classic.

Around Major League Baseball

Alden Gonzalez looks at what the RSN mess means for baseball, TV, and the future of blackouts.

Rob Manfred confirmed the WBC will be back in 2026, mark your calendars!

Juan Soto underwent an MRI on his left oblique after suffering a mild strain Tuesday.

Noah Syndergaard is not concerned with his lack of velocity this spring.

Yesterday at Amazin’ Avenue

Chris McShane previewed the seasons of John Curtiss and David Robertson.

This Date in Mets History

On this date in 1962, the Mets and Yankees played each other for the first time in a spring training game. Also, happy birthday to Ike Davis!