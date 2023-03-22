Welcome back to A Pod of Their Own, an all-women led Home Run Applesauce podcast where we talk all things Mets, social justice issues in baseball, and normalize female voices in the sports podcasting space.

This week, we begin by introducing our new home: the Home Run Applesauce family of podcasts. You can read more about that transition here and support our work on Patreon.

Next, we talk about injury updates on José Quintana and Brandon Nimmo and the remaining roster spots to be decided in Mets camp.

We also discuss the devastating injury suffered by Edwin Díaz during Puerto Rico’s celebration of their win over the Dominican Republic in the World Baseball Classic. We talk about what it means for the Mets, the discourse it sparked about the WBC, and how much it sucks for everyone involved.

We also talked about the World Baseball Classic more broadly and what a fun experience it has been for us as fans.

Finally, we wrap things up with Walk-off Wins, where each of us talks about what’s making us happy this week, baseball-related or otherwise.

