Mets option Francisco Álvarez to Triple-A Syracuse

The Mets have optioned top prospect Francisco Álvarez to Triple-A Syracuse and have reassigned Nick Meyer to minor league camp. Neither catcher is expected to start the season with the big-league team.

After making his debut for the Mets last September, Álvarez has struggled in Spring Training, slashing .107/.194/.107 while not registering an extra-base hit in 31 plate appearances. Meyer hasn’t fared much better in limited action, going 1-for-8 with two walks and five strikeouts this Spring.

Since the Mets retained Tomás Nido and signed Omar Narváez in the offseason, developing Álvarez as the team's starting catcher for 2023 became less of a priority. Álvarez entered Spring Training looking to demonstrate improvement behind the plate, and while his defense looked good, his offense didn’t convince anyone a major-league promotion was imminent.

Still MLB’s third-ranked prospect for 2023, Mets fans should still expect Álvarez to join the big league club later in the season, especially if the team is looking for more production from a right-handed designated hitter. And if one of Narváez or Nido gets hurt, the club has an exciting future waiting for them in Syracuse.