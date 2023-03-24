Mets Morning News: Less than a week to go until Opening Day

Meet the Mets

Brett Baty has been very impressive with the bat during spring training, but it’s a combination of that and his improved defense at third base that has the Mets considering putting him on the Opening Day roster.

The Athletic looked at five candidates for the National League Rookie of the Year, one of whom is Baty.

Anthony DiComo wrote about Francisco Álvarez’s demotion to Syracuse and the things he’ll be doing in his effort to get back on the major league roster.

The Mets are working on a plan that would get college students into their games for $15.

Citi Field’s new scoreboard is big, and the team reorganized the display of its banners and put some new items in the team hall of fame.

You can also get a look at some photos of the promotional items that will be given away this year and, of course, food.

ESPN ranked the top 100 players in baseball, a list that includes several Mets.

Pete Alonso is confident in the Mets’ bullpen’s ability to step up in the absence of Edwin Díaz.

Playing in the WBC has Alonso very pumped for playing in the playoffs again.

The Mets ranked atop a list of teams with revenue losses in 2022, not that anyone should worry about such a thing.

Could Daniel Vogelbach steal a base now that the bases are bigger? The answer to a slightly more serious look at the same question about the team as a whole also results in a no.

Mets legend Jed Lowrie has retired.

The Mets are scheduled to appear on FOX broadcasts six times this year.

It was a busy day on the back fields in Port St. Lucie yesterday.

The Mets and Braves played to a spring training tie yesterday and got a look at pitching prospect Mike Vasil.

Around the National League East

Phillies first baseman Rhys Hoskins tore his ACL on a routine play yesterday and will miss a significant amount of time.

The Braves will be without Raisel Iglesias at the start of the year, as he’s dealing with some shoulder inflammation. The team is also set to induct a pair of players into their team hall of fame.

The Marlins have been focused on adding prospects with good bat-to-ball skills.

The Phillies are a threat to win the division, writes Jon Heyman.

Around Major League Baseball

The league hired Bryan Cranston for a commercial praising itself for its rule changes.

Adam Wainwright will begin the year on the injured list with a groin strain.

MLB.com looked at eight prospects around the game who have opened eyes during spring training.

If you want to read more about the finances of MLB teams, Forbes put out its valuations.

Yesterday at Amazin’ Avenue

I took a look at what Bryce Montes de Oca might do this year, while Christian Romo previewed Brooks Raley’s season—and wrote about the Mets’ decision to trade for him.

This Date in Mets History

On this date in 2002, a little shy of eight years before they signed him as a free agent, the Mets traded for then-prospect Jason Bay. They traded him to the Padres later that year, and the following year, San Diego dealt Bay and fellow future Met Oliver Pérez to the Pirates in exchange for Brian Giles.