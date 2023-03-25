Meet the Mets

The Mets have officially confirmed that Max Scherzer will be taking the hill for them on Opening Day.

Scherzer will be facing off against reigning Cy Young champion Sandy Alcántara to kick off the 2023 season next week.

In addition to the first game of the season, the Mets have set their tentative rotation order for the first week of the season—which will include Justin Verlander starting in the Mets’ home opener.

They may be on the older side, but Scherzer and Verlander both look ready to lead the Mets’ starting rotation to success.

Brandon Nimmo is set to make his return to the lineup today in an encouraging sign for his availability for Opening Day.

Daniel Vogelbach continues to undergo some offensive struggles this spring.

Around the National League East

In the wake of Rhys Hoskins’s ACL injury, Darick Hall is currently set to get the majority of reps at first base.

The Braves have a remarkable amount of talented players under the age of 26 in their organization.

While the Nationals will struggle at the major league level this year, they have a trio of very promising prospects down at the farm.

Around Major League Baseball

The Pirates remain interested in trying to extend outfielder Bryan Reynolds, despite his previous trade request.

The Cardinals have inked opening day starter Miles Mikolas to a two-year extension.

Kenley Jansen had to leave yesterday’s spring training game due to light-headedness.

Old friend Jeurys Familia has been released by the Diamondbacks after being informed that he would not make the team out of spring training.

Keston Hiura and Tyler Naquin have received the news that they will not be heading north with the Brewers to start the season.

Anthony Volpe is fighting to make the Yankees’ Opening Day roster, which is something he previously did when competing for a role on Team USA.

The Astros have some talented outfielders hoping to make names for themselves in their minor league system.

The knuckleball has become more and more rare in today’s game, but there are a small number of pitchers trying to keep the pitch alive.

While the lack of a shift will be an adjustment for all teams, it’s possible the Dodgers may be hurt by the rule change more than most.

Yesterday at Amazin’ Avenue

Chris McShane took a look some new pitchers in the Mets’ system in 2023: Elieser Hernández and Stephen Ridings.

This Date in Mets History

Former Mets outfielder Lee Mazzilli celebrates a birthday today.