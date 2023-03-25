Tommy Hunter makes the Mets’ Opening Day roster

Tommy Hunter has made the Opening Day roster and will enter his third season with the New York Mets, according to Anthony DiComo. Hunter pitched effectively in six Spring Training appearances, allowing only four hits and zero runs in eight innings of relief work, and will join a bullpen in need of help after injuries to Edwin Díaz, Brooks Raley, and Sam Coonrod.

While injuries limited his playing time in 2021, Hunter saw more action for the Mets in 2022, putting up a 2.42 ERA in 22 IP and becoming a fan-favorite. His reaction to his first career hit in 2021 has earned him a place in the Mets GIF hall of fame, and his good vibes should hopefully soften the blow of injuries in the bullpen.

Hunter is entering his sixteenth season of MLB service, all but five of which have been spent as a reliever. Had the Mets not included him on the Opening Day roster, Hunter could have exercised an out clause in his contract and become a free agent.